Rising Stars: Pant's Remarkable Ascend in ICC Rankings

India's Rishabh Pant ascended five places to sixth in the ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings after impressive performances against New Zealand. Despite India’s series loss, Pant and Daryl Mitchell made significant ranking gains. Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja improved in bowling rankings, while other players like Yashasvi Jaiswal saw minor dips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:07 IST
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant, India's dynamic wicket-keeper batter, showcased his resilience and skill by climbing five spots to sixth in the ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings. This improvement follows his commendable performance during a challenging Test series against New Zealand in Mumbai last week.

Pant's rise in the rankings was fueled by his two half-centuries, signaling a return to form following recovery from a serious car accident. This performance places him just one spot shy of his career-best ranking achieved in July 2022. Meanwhile, young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slipped to fourth in the rankings.

Despite India's narrow 25-run defeat, New Zealand celebrated an unprecedented 3-0 series win. Key individual performances include Daryl Mitchell's jump to seventh position in the rankings. In bowling, India's Ravindra Jadeja moved to sixth following his ten-wicket haul, while fellow bowlers like Washington Sundar and New Zealand's Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi improved their standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

