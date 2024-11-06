Rising Stars: Pant's Remarkable Ascend in ICC Rankings
Rishabh Pant, India's dynamic wicket-keeper batter, showcased his resilience and skill by climbing five spots to sixth in the ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings. This improvement follows his commendable performance during a challenging Test series against New Zealand in Mumbai last week.
Pant's rise in the rankings was fueled by his two half-centuries, signaling a return to form following recovery from a serious car accident. This performance places him just one spot shy of his career-best ranking achieved in July 2022. Meanwhile, young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slipped to fourth in the rankings.
Despite India's narrow 25-run defeat, New Zealand celebrated an unprecedented 3-0 series win. Key individual performances include Daryl Mitchell's jump to seventh position in the rankings. In bowling, India's Ravindra Jadeja moved to sixth following his ten-wicket haul, while fellow bowlers like Washington Sundar and New Zealand's Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi improved their standings.
