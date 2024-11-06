Left Menu

Warner Questions Ball Change Mystery in Australia A vs. India A Game

Australia's David Warner seeks clarity from Cricket Australia about the unexpected ball change during the Australia A-India A warm-up match in Mackay. The switch, initially explained by umpire Shawn Craig, sparked confusion, prompting Warner to request further transparency ahead of India's Test series visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:14 IST
India A team in action. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising turn of events, Australia's iconic batter David Warner has called on Cricket Australia (CA) for a detailed explanation regarding the decision to change the ball on the final day of the Australia A-India A warm-up match in Mackay. The alteration, which caught Indian players, including wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, off guard, raised questions about the rationale behind the switch.

Umpire Shawn Craig, addressing inquiries from the players, justified the decision by citing scratches on the old ball. "You scratch it, we change the ball. There will be no more discussion, let's play," Craig said, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. A subsequent statement from CA clarified that the ball had "deteriorated," and both teams were informed of the decision ahead of play.

Warner, who observed the incident unfold but lacked full details, expressed his belief that the matter was swiftly handled, noting India's upcoming visit for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a possible influence on CA's response. He expressed that umpires or the match referee should provide further explanations, emphasizing the necessity for transparency in such decisions, particularly as outlined in CA's playing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

