India's Rising Tennis Star: Manas Dhamne's Promising Journey

Manas Dhamne, a promising 16-year-old tennis player from India, is being groomed for future success with national experience in the Davis Cup. Trained in Italy, Dhamne showcases potential to elevate Indian tennis, alongside fellow young player Aryan Shah, under coach Ashutosh Singh's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:33 IST
Manas Dhamne
  • Country:
  • India

Manas Dhamne, a promising tennis talent from India, could be the future 'Mr Dependable' for Indian tennis, according to new Davis Cup coach Ashutosh Singh. The 16-year-old's dedication and diligent approach have caught the eye of Singh, who observed him in Stockholm during India's Davis Cup tie against Sweden.

Despite not playing in the match, Dhamne's inclusion in the squad highlights the selectors' intent to provide him valuable experience. His training in Italy with renowned coach Riccardo Piatti has further honed his skills. Dhamne's achievements include winning the ITF Asia-Oceania Junior Championships in 2022 at a young age, and he continues to impress on the ITF Men's Tour, competing against seasoned players.

Coach Singh emphasizes the importance of nurturing young talent like Dhamne and Aryan Shah, focusing on workload management to prevent burnout, which is common among junior players. He believes these young players bring essential energy and promise to India's tennis future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

