Ireland Ready for Rugby Showdown Against New Zealand

In a major boost for Ireland, hooker Ronan Kelleher has been deemed fit to face New Zealand in the team's Autumn international opener this Friday in Dublin. However, the squad will miss the services of prop Tadhg Furlong due to injury, as announced by coach Andy Farrell on Wednesday.

With Finlay Bealham stepping in as tighthead in place of the injured Furlong and Tom O'Toole among the replacements, the team sees Kelleher overcoming an ankle issue just in time. The experienced Andrew Porter completes the front row, while Dan Sheehan is absent due to his own injury woes.

The game holds historical weight, as the squad seeks to bounce back from their narrow defeat to New Zealand in last year's Rugby World Cup quarter-final. With a number of players returning from injury, Farrell expressed his satisfaction with the team's rigorous preparation, remarking on the dedication both by players and the medical team leading up to this highly anticipated showdown at the Aviva Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)