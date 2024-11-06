Left Menu

Ireland Ready for Rugby Showdown Against New Zealand

Ronan Kelleher recovers to face New Zealand in Ireland's Autumn international match, while Tadhg Furlong is sidelined due to injury. Coach Andy Farrell announces lineup, with notable returns from injury. The team is set to avenge last year's Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to the All Blacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:16 IST
Ireland Ready for Rugby Showdown Against New Zealand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major boost for Ireland, hooker Ronan Kelleher has been deemed fit to face New Zealand in the team's Autumn international opener this Friday in Dublin. However, the squad will miss the services of prop Tadhg Furlong due to injury, as announced by coach Andy Farrell on Wednesday.

With Finlay Bealham stepping in as tighthead in place of the injured Furlong and Tom O'Toole among the replacements, the team sees Kelleher overcoming an ankle issue just in time. The experienced Andrew Porter completes the front row, while Dan Sheehan is absent due to his own injury woes.

The game holds historical weight, as the squad seeks to bounce back from their narrow defeat to New Zealand in last year's Rugby World Cup quarter-final. With a number of players returning from injury, Farrell expressed his satisfaction with the team's rigorous preparation, remarking on the dedication both by players and the medical team leading up to this highly anticipated showdown at the Aviva Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024