Sports Highlights: Key Moves and Injuries Rock Current Scene

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore has joined the Washington Commanders, although a hamstring injury might delay his on-field debut. Acquired from the New Orleans Saints, he's currently acquainting himself with the team's training staff.

In Tennessee, the Titans plan to sign safety Mike Edwards, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, pending a physical. Edwards sought a release after a trade wasn’t found.

Anthony Davis, the Lakers' star, is sidelined with a heel contusion, missing their game against the Grizzlies, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to practice without limitations despite an ankle injury.

In baseball, the Padres have extended manager Mike Shildt's contract through the 2027 season following a successful year, and the Los Angeles Angels have signed pitcher Kyle Hendricks on the first day of MLB free agency.

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks underwent surgery for a leg injury, and Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn faces controversy after her Olympic performance, deciding to retire from competitive breaking.

