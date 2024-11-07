Left Menu

Keacy Carty's Historic Century Powers West Indies to Series Win Over England

Keacy Carty became the first Sint Maarten-born West Indies player to score an international century, leading Windies to an eight-wicket win over England and clinching the ODI series 2-1. Carty's unbeaten 128 helped chase down 263 as English bowlers faltered at Kensington Oval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:58 IST
Keacy Carty. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Keacy Carty etched his name in the history books on Thursday, becoming the first West Indies cricketer born in Sint Maarten to score an international century. Leading the Caribbean side to triumph, Carty hit a sterling 128 runs off 114 balls, guiding the Windies to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over England in Barbados.

The milestone innings came during his 50th international game, and his explosive play, replete with 15 boundaries and two towering sixes, dismantled England's bowling attack. This victory in the series-deciding match at Kensington Oval saw the West Indies secure a 2-1 series win.

Electing to field first, the West Indies faced an aggressive start from England opener Phil Salt, who notched 74 runs. Despite Salt's efforts, the visiting side struggled in the middle order, stalling at 263/8, thanks in part to Matthew Forde's impressive three-wicket haul.

In response, Brandon King supported Carty's effort with an essential 102-run innings, contributing to a solid partnership in the run chase. England's bowling faltered, with only Reece Topley and Jamie Overton claiming wickets, resulting in an eight-wicket defeat for the Three Lions in the series finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

