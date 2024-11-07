Keacy Carty's Historic Century Powers West Indies to Series Win Over England

Keacy Carty etched his name in the history books on Thursday, becoming the first West Indies cricketer born in Sint Maarten to score an international century. Leading the Caribbean side to triumph, Carty hit a sterling 128 runs off 114 balls, guiding the Windies to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over England in Barbados.

The milestone innings came during his 50th international game, and his explosive play, replete with 15 boundaries and two towering sixes, dismantled England's bowling attack. This victory in the series-deciding match at Kensington Oval saw the West Indies secure a 2-1 series win.

Electing to field first, the West Indies faced an aggressive start from England opener Phil Salt, who notched 74 runs. Despite Salt's efforts, the visiting side struggled in the middle order, stalling at 263/8, thanks in part to Matthew Forde's impressive three-wicket haul.

In response, Brandon King supported Carty's effort with an essential 102-run innings, contributing to a solid partnership in the run chase. England's bowling faltered, with only Reece Topley and Jamie Overton claiming wickets, resulting in an eight-wicket defeat for the Three Lions in the series finale.

