Goal Galore: Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh Dominate Hockey Championship
In the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, Tamil Nadu obliterated Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a 43-0 victory, while Madhya Pradesh routed Andhra Pradesh 17-0. Key performances saw Tamil Nadu's Karthi S score 13 goals. Other notable matches included wins for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Mizoram.
- Country:
- India
In an extraordinary display of dominance at the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, Tamil Nadu routed the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an unprecedented 43-0 scoreline on Thursday.
Leading the charge, Tamil Nadu captain Karthi S scored a staggering 13 goals, supported by Somanna BP and Sundarapandi, each with nine goals. Other contributions came from Mareeswaran Sakthivel with six goals, while Pruthvi GM, Selvaraj Kanagaraj, and Shyam Kumar added to the tally with three, two, and one goal respectively.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh demonstrated their prowess with a 17-0 victory over Andhra Pradesh. Shreyas Dhupe netted five goals, Sourabh Pashine three, and multiple players contributed to the high score. Elsewhere, Uttar Pradesh triumphed over Delhi 4-1, Chandigarh subdued Uttarakhand 9-0, and Mizoram edged past Telangana 2-1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Imperatives: Balancing Military Goals and Humanitarian Needs in Gaza
IFC Invests $37M in Building Logistics Services to Boost Morocco’s Development Goals
Netherlands Struggles to Meet 2030 EU Climate Goals
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli strike 'severely harmed' Iran and 'achieved all its goals,' reports AP.
Israel's Strikes on Iran: Achieving Strategic Goals