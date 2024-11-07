Left Menu

Goal Galore: Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh Dominate Hockey Championship

In the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, Tamil Nadu obliterated Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a 43-0 victory, while Madhya Pradesh routed Andhra Pradesh 17-0. Key performances saw Tamil Nadu's Karthi S score 13 goals. Other notable matches included wins for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Mizoram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary display of dominance at the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, Tamil Nadu routed the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an unprecedented 43-0 scoreline on Thursday.

Leading the charge, Tamil Nadu captain Karthi S scored a staggering 13 goals, supported by Somanna BP and Sundarapandi, each with nine goals. Other contributions came from Mareeswaran Sakthivel with six goals, while Pruthvi GM, Selvaraj Kanagaraj, and Shyam Kumar added to the tally with three, two, and one goal respectively.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh demonstrated their prowess with a 17-0 victory over Andhra Pradesh. Shreyas Dhupe netted five goals, Sourabh Pashine three, and multiple players contributed to the high score. Elsewhere, Uttar Pradesh triumphed over Delhi 4-1, Chandigarh subdued Uttarakhand 9-0, and Mizoram edged past Telangana 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

