Chennai's Chepauk Shines Amid Mixed ICC Ratings for Indian Test Pitches

The ICC rated Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch as "very good" during India's Test series, while other venues like those in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai received "satisfactory" ratings. Kanpur's Green Park outfield was marked "unsatisfactory" due to poor drainage, impacting play. High-scoring T20I tracks in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad were also rated "very good."
The ICC has officially rated the pitch at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium as "very good" following its use in India's Test series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, four other home venues, including those in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, were deemed "satisfactory" by match officials.
The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, however, didn't fare as well. The venue's outfield was labeled "unsatisfactory" by ICC match referee Jeff Crowe, primarily due to its inadequate drainage system, resulting in limited playing time during the Bangladesh Test.
In contrast, T20I tracks in cities like Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad were awarded "very good" ratings for meeting the format's requirements. Yet, challenges remain, as pitches in Bengaluru and Mumbai were noted as "rank turners," narrowly passing with "satisfactory" ratings.
