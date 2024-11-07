Left Menu

WPL 2025: Teams Lock Core Lineups Ahead of the Season

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has announced the list of retained players for the 2025 season. Among the five franchises, 71 players, including 25 overseas talents, have been retained, forming each team's core lineup. The announcement was made after the conclusion of the retention period on November 7, 2024.

WPL 2025: Teams Lock Core Lineups Ahead of the Season
Women's Premier League (WPL) trophy. (Photo- WPL). Image Credit: ANI
The Women's Premier League (WPL) has disclosed the list of retained players for its 2025 season. Across the five franchises, a total of 71 players, featuring 25 international stars, have been retained, solidifying each team's core roster for the upcoming competition.

According to the WPL statement, the player retention phase for the 2025 season officially ended on November 7, 2024. The move underlines the league's commitment to maintaining a competitive and exciting tournament. Detailed lists of players retained and released by each franchise have been provided.

From the Delhi Capitals reaching the previous finals to the Mumbai Indians' elimination by 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the stages are set for another thrilling season. The UP Warriorz will be striving to improve after finishing fourth last season, missing the playoffs with three wins and five losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

