Doris Downplays Rivalry Ahead of Ireland vs New Zealand Clash

Ireland's captain Caelan Doris addressed reporters ahead of an anticipated match against New Zealand in Dublin, dismissing any lingering animosity from past encounters, most notably the Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat last year.

Despite a history of fierce rivalry, including exchanges after their memorable World Cup matchup, Doris emphasized that discussions within the team are centered on improvement and respect for New Zealand's prowess.

Highlighting the strengths of New Zealand's lineup, Doris remains confident. He emphasizes Ireland's belief following previous successes, but acknowledges the caliber of the competition they'll face.

(With inputs from agencies.)