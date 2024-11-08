Left Menu

Doris Downplays Rivalry Ahead of Ireland vs New Zealand Clash

Ireland's captain Caelan Doris reflects on past tensions with New Zealand ahead of their upcoming match in Dublin. Despite previous heated encounters, the focus is on mutual respect and team evolution. Doris acknowledges New Zealand's strengths while expressing confidence in Ireland's capability to challenge them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:42 IST
Doris Downplays Rivalry Ahead of Ireland vs New Zealand Clash

Ireland's captain Caelan Doris addressed reporters ahead of an anticipated match against New Zealand in Dublin, dismissing any lingering animosity from past encounters, most notably the Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat last year.

Despite a history of fierce rivalry, including exchanges after their memorable World Cup matchup, Doris emphasized that discussions within the team are centered on improvement and respect for New Zealand's prowess.

Highlighting the strengths of New Zealand's lineup, Doris remains confident. He emphasizes Ireland's belief following previous successes, but acknowledges the caliber of the competition they'll face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024