Veterans Return as Popovic Revamps Socceroos Squad

In a strategic decision ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers, Australia's football coach Tony Popovic has opted for experience over youth. Nestory Irankunda, previously considered a promising asset, has been replaced by veteran players Rhyan Grant, Milos Degenek, and Martin Boyle.

This tactical shift occurs as Australia gears up to face Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Their recent performances have positioned them second in Group C, behind Japan, with aspirations to secure this standing when they take on their next opponents.

Returning players like Grant, who has not donned the national jersey since early 2022, are eager to contribute. His return and that of Boyle, after overcoming injuries, signify Popovic's intention to blend experience with fresh talent on this journey to the World Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)