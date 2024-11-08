Left Menu

Haris Rauf Shines as Pakistan Levels Series with Australia in Crucial Win

Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets in the second ODI, leveling the series 1-1. Haris Rauf took five wickets, while Mohammad Rizwan equaled the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an ODI. Saim Ayub's 82 paved the way for Pakistan's successful chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:18 IST
Haris Rauf Shines as Pakistan Levels Series with Australia in Crucial Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Haris Rauf delivered a stunning performance with the ball as Pakistan registered a nine-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, leveling the series 1-1. Rauf's impressive 5-29 spell helped Pakistan dismiss the world champions for just 163 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan, making his debut as Pakistan's white-ball captain, was a standout behind the stumps, involving in six key dismissals to equal the world record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a one-day international match.

Saim Ayub's blistering 82-run knock and his 137-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique ensured Pakistan reached the target with ease. The decisive third and final ODI is set for Sunday in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024