Haris Rauf Shines as Pakistan Levels Series with Australia in Crucial Win
Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets in the second ODI, leveling the series 1-1. Haris Rauf took five wickets, while Mohammad Rizwan equaled the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an ODI. Saim Ayub's 82 paved the way for Pakistan's successful chase.
Haris Rauf delivered a stunning performance with the ball as Pakistan registered a nine-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, leveling the series 1-1. Rauf's impressive 5-29 spell helped Pakistan dismiss the world champions for just 163 runs.
Mohammad Rizwan, making his debut as Pakistan's white-ball captain, was a standout behind the stumps, involving in six key dismissals to equal the world record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a one-day international match.
Saim Ayub's blistering 82-run knock and his 137-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique ensured Pakistan reached the target with ease. The decisive third and final ODI is set for Sunday in Perth.
(With inputs from agencies.)