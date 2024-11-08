Haris Rauf Shines as Pakistan Levels Series with Australia in Crucial Win

Haris Rauf delivered a stunning performance with the ball as Pakistan registered a nine-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, leveling the series 1-1. Rauf's impressive 5-29 spell helped Pakistan dismiss the world champions for just 163 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan, making his debut as Pakistan's white-ball captain, was a standout behind the stumps, involving in six key dismissals to equal the world record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a one-day international match.

Saim Ayub's blistering 82-run knock and his 137-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique ensured Pakistan reached the target with ease. The decisive third and final ODI is set for Sunday in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)