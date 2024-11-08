Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Road to Recovery: Training Stint in South Africa

Olympian Neeraj Chopra heads to South Africa for off-season training, aiming to overcome past injuries and enhance his javelin technique. Sponsored by the Sports Ministry, Chopra’s training is set for Potchefstroom, preparing for the World Championships and eyeing the 90m milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:23 IST
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to embark on an off-season training stint in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The 26-year-old will undergo a 31-day training regimen funded by India's Sports Ministry, aimed at fine-tuning his skills and overcoming past injuries.

Chopra, a double Olympic medallist, has faced several challenges, including an adductor muscle niggle and a fractured left hand, affecting his performances at major events like the Paris Olympics and Diamond League Final. Despite these setbacks, he remains optimistic about achieving full fitness for the upcoming season.

As Chopra parts ways with his long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz, the Indian athletics team is on the hunt for a new coach to guide him in his quest to defend his World Championship title and break the coveted 90m javelin throw mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

