Left Menu

Gujarat's Sports Leap: Paving the Way for 2036 Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association, led by Dr. P T Usha, praised the Gujarat government's efforts to enhance sports infrastructure as India prepares to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics. Gujarat's developments, showcased ahead of the IOA's AGM, are transforming Ahmedabad into a potential future sports hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:39 IST
Gujarat's Sports Leap: Paving the Way for 2036 Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association president, Dr. P T Usha, commended the Gujarat government for its strides in sports infrastructure development, crucial for India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics. Speaking at a press briefing, she praised Ahmedabad's burgeoning sports facilities as exemplary.

Ahead of the IOA's annual general meeting, Gujarat gave a comprehensive presentation detailing their infrastructure advancements. IOA's senior vice president, Ajay Patel, highlighted the governmental efforts as pivotal in fortifying India's Olympic bid. Dignitaries like Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his intent for India to host the 2036 Olympics, with plans for ten major stadiums in the Motera area's Sardar Patel Sports Complex. Recently, Ahmedabad also secured the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, showcasing its rising prominence in the sports arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Economic Unrest: From Currency Crash to Nationwide Protests

Iran's Economic Unrest: From Currency Crash to Nationwide Protests

 United Arab Emirates
2
Daring Robbery Attempt Foiled in Greater Noida Elevator

Daring Robbery Attempt Foiled in Greater Noida Elevator

 India
3
38 Bangladeshi Nationals Set for Deportation from India

38 Bangladeshi Nationals Set for Deportation from India

 India
4
Netherlands Navigates Uncharted Waters with Minority Cabinet Formation

Netherlands Navigates Uncharted Waters with Minority Cabinet Formation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026