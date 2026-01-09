Gujarat's Sports Leap: Paving the Way for 2036 Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association president, Dr. P T Usha, commended the Gujarat government for its strides in sports infrastructure development, crucial for India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics. Speaking at a press briefing, she praised Ahmedabad's burgeoning sports facilities as exemplary.

Ahead of the IOA's annual general meeting, Gujarat gave a comprehensive presentation detailing their infrastructure advancements. IOA's senior vice president, Ajay Patel, highlighted the governmental efforts as pivotal in fortifying India's Olympic bid. Dignitaries like Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his intent for India to host the 2036 Olympics, with plans for ten major stadiums in the Motera area's Sardar Patel Sports Complex. Recently, Ahmedabad also secured the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, showcasing its rising prominence in the sports arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)