Special Olympics Bharat Hails Milestone With 2026 National Futsal Championship

The 2026 National Futsal Championship by Special Olympics Bharat marked a significant step towards the 2027 World Summer Games. Held in Faridabad, the event showcased inclusion and athlete development with 350 participants. National Championship - Athletics to follow, strengthening competition and talent pathways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:22 IST
Still from the National Futsal Championship in Faridabad (Photo/Special Olympics Bharat). Image Credit: ANI
Special Olympics Bharat - Delhi achieved a key milestone by hosting the 2026 National Futsal Championship at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, Faridabad. This event marks a critical step in the preparations for the 2027 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Santiago, Chile, according to a press release.

Drawing 350 participants from 20 states, the championship exemplified the growing reach of futsal as an inclusive sport for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Supported by coaches, officials, and volunteers, the event emphasized competition quality and athlete safety. As part of the Healthy Athletes Programme, participants received oral health screenings and fitness assessments, underscoring the commitment to athlete well-being.

The opening ceremony on January 8, 2026, was graced by dignitaries including Dr. Mallika Nadda and Chief Guest Vipul Goel. The event reflected Special Olympics Bharat's dedication to holistic athlete development. Under the leadership of Dr. Upasana Arora and backed by Manav Rachna's support, the championship continues the legacy of building confidence and unified competition for positive change. Upcoming events include the National Championship - Athletics in February 2026. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

