Olympics-French Freestyle skier Ledeux out of Milano Cortina Games

Freestyle skier Tess Ledeux will miss the Milano ‌Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in a major blow to French medal ⁠hopes less than a month before the Games. The 24-year-old, a three-times world champion and silver medallist ​at the Beijing 2022 Games, said on ‍Thursday she would not return to competition this season as she recovers from a concussion suffered in a ⁠heavy ‌crash during ⁠a World Cup event in March.

"The timeframe is a ‍bit too short and the risks a bit too ​high," Ledeux told French media. "So together with ⁠the medical team we decided to sit out this ⁠season, to protect myself and complete the recovery process without taking unnecessary risks." Ledeux had been ⁠a leading contender for medals in slopestyle and ⁠big air ‌in Italy. She has 17 World Cup victories and five Crystal Globes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)