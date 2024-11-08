Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Unveil WPL Retention List, Release England's Issy Wong

Former Indian cricketer Reema Malhotra predicted Mumbai Indians' decision to release Issy Wong after lackluster performances last season. Despite parting ways with several players, MI retained a strong core, including Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews, as they prepare for the next WPL season's auctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:46 IST
Mumbai Indians Unveil WPL Retention List, Release England's Issy Wong
Issy Wong. (Photo- WPL X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the third Women's Premier League (WPL) season, the Mumbai Indians have released England pacer Issy Wong. Former Indian cricketer Reema Malhotra noted Wong's lackluster performances last season as the likely reason for the decision, labeling it as expected.

The Mumbai Indians, set to defend their inaugural WPL title, announced their retention list on Thursday, retaining key players such as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and overseas stars Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr. As they prepare for the upcoming auction, Mumbai will be looking to bolster their squad, particularly eyeing a wicketkeeper and an overseas talent.

Issy Wong's departure was accompanied by the releases of domestic players Humaira Kazi, Fatima Jaffer, and Priyanka Bala. The retained roster showcases a solid lineup featuring Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, and Yastika Bhatia. Despite their previous triumph, MI was eliminated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2024 eliminator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024