Mumbai Indians Unveil WPL Retention List, Release England's Issy Wong

In a strategic move ahead of the third Women's Premier League (WPL) season, the Mumbai Indians have released England pacer Issy Wong. Former Indian cricketer Reema Malhotra noted Wong's lackluster performances last season as the likely reason for the decision, labeling it as expected.

The Mumbai Indians, set to defend their inaugural WPL title, announced their retention list on Thursday, retaining key players such as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and overseas stars Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr. As they prepare for the upcoming auction, Mumbai will be looking to bolster their squad, particularly eyeing a wicketkeeper and an overseas talent.

Issy Wong's departure was accompanied by the releases of domestic players Humaira Kazi, Fatima Jaffer, and Priyanka Bala. The retained roster showcases a solid lineup featuring Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, and Yastika Bhatia. Despite their previous triumph, MI was eliminated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2024 eliminator.

