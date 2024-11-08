Champions of Bridge Unite: India's Prime National Bridge Championship Set to Thrill

India's elite bridge players are preparing to compete in the highly-anticipated Prime National Bridge Championship, set to kick off at the Bombay Gymkhana from November 11.

With a substantial prize pool of Rs 6.5 lakh, the tournament promises high stakes and fierce competition among more than 160 participants organized under the Bridge Federation of India's banner.

The event will showcase three competitive categories: women's pairs, mixed teams, and mixed pairs, commencing with women's pairs on November 11 and 12, followed by the mixed teams' qualifiers, and concluding with simultaneous knockout rounds for mixed pairs and mixed teams.

