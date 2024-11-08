Champions of Bridge Unite: India's Prime National Bridge Championship Set to Thrill
India's top bridge players are gearing up for the Prime National Bridge Championship at Bombay Gymkhana, starting November 11. With Rs 6.5 lakh in prize money, over 160 participants will compete in women's pairs, mixed teams, and mixed pairs categories under the Bridge Federation of India's auspices.
- Country:
- India
India's elite bridge players are preparing to compete in the highly-anticipated Prime National Bridge Championship, set to kick off at the Bombay Gymkhana from November 11.
With a substantial prize pool of Rs 6.5 lakh, the tournament promises high stakes and fierce competition among more than 160 participants organized under the Bridge Federation of India's banner.
The event will showcase three competitive categories: women's pairs, mixed teams, and mixed pairs, commencing with women's pairs on November 11 and 12, followed by the mixed teams' qualifiers, and concluding with simultaneous knockout rounds for mixed pairs and mixed teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bridge
- Championship
- India
- Prime
- National
- Bombay
- Gymkhana
- Tournament
- Prize
- Competition
ALSO READ
SILC 2024: Libraries Meet AI at Sharjah's Premier International Conference
Springboks Gear Up for Autumn Internationals with Fresh Recruits
Bombay High Court Expansion Nears Reality
Bombay High Court Halts Destruction of Seized Artworks
PM Narendra Modi asked me to address his cabinet on AI six years ago, was the first national leader to make such an ask: Nvidia's Jensen Huang.