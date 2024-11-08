Left Menu

Fletcher's Touchline Ban: A Heated Encounter with Referees

Manchester United's first-team coach Darren Fletcher has received a three-match touchline ban and a £7,500 fine for confronting officials during a match against Brentford. Fletcher, along with manager Erik ten Hag and assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy, protested a contentious decision, leading to disciplinary action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United's first-team coach, Darren Fletcher, has been disciplined with a three-match touchline ban following an altercation with match officials. The incident occurred during United's 2-1 victory over Brentford, where Fletcher confronted the officials over a controversial decision.

Fletcher's frustration was shared by United's manager Erik ten Hag and assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, who were both issued yellow cards. The contention arose when Brentford's Ethan Pinnock scored at halftime, while United was down to 10 men.

The Football Association fined Fletcher £7,500 for his conduct, describing it as improper and confrontational. Fletcher admitted to misconduct but refuted claims of abusive language. Nonetheless, the regulatory commission upheld the sanctions, citing evidence of his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

