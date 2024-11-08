India Hosts Inaugural World Pickleball Championship: A New Era in Sports

The World Pickleball Championship, backed by the World Pickleball League, is set to make its Indian debut. Over 55 top international athletes from 17 countries will compete at the iconic Cricket Club of India in Mumbai from November 12 to 17. The event has attracted more than 400 participants, signaling a landmark moment for Indian sports.

Enthusiasts nationwide are expected to witness elite athletes from countries including the United States, Japan, Thailand, and Canada. Participants of note include Australia's Danni Elle and George Wall, Indonesia's Ari Adleyaa, and Korea's Eungkwon. Their presence is anticipated to elevate the competitive level of pickleball, inspiring new players.

For the first time, Indian audiences can watch live broadcasts of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals on Doordarshan from November 15 to 17, encompassing various categories such as Men's and Women's Singles and Doubles. Arvind Prabhoo, President of the All India Pickleball Association, sees this as a grand entry for India onto the global pickleball stage, with hopes of sparking a surge in local interest and talent.

