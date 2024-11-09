Coco Gauff Shatters Sabalenka's Dreams in Thrilling WTA Finals Showdown

In a highly anticipated semi-final clash at the WTA Finals, American Coco Gauff triumphed over world number one Aryna Sabalenka with a 7-6(4) 6-3 victory on Friday. The win secured Gauff's position in the finals, where she will face China's Zheng Qinwen.

The match was closely contested, with Sabalenka initially breaking Gauff to lead the set. However, Gauff responded with remarkable resilience, forcing a tiebreak and ultimately claiming the set. Despite Sabalenka's efforts to rally back, Gauff maintained her composure to close out the match.

Reflecting on her performance, Gauff expressed delight, attributing her success to a rewarding season. Meanwhile, Zheng Qinwen advanced to the final after defeating Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Zheng's debut WTA Finals have been marked by a stellar start, setting up an exciting finale against Gauff.

(With inputs from agencies.)