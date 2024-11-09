Left Menu

Ireland's 20-Match Home Streak Snapped by New Zealand's Tactical Precision

Ireland coach Andy Farrell expressed disappointment over his team's lack of precision and mistakes after their home defeat to New Zealand. This loss ended a 20-match unbeaten streak at home. Farrell noted that the team needs to address their mindset and preparation ahead of upcoming matches against Argentina.

Updated: 09-11-2024 05:01 IST
Ireland's impressive 20-match home winning streak came to an abrupt end following a 23-13 defeat against New Zealand. Coach Andy Farrell lamented the team's lack of precision and numerous errors during the match at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

The All Blacks displayed disciplined and cohesive play, reminiscent of their World Cup encounter last year, which left Ireland struggling to match their opponents' level of execution. Farrell described the dressing room's mood as somber, acknowledging it was a rare experience for the team.

Ahead of upcoming fixtures against Argentina, Fiji, and Australia, Farrell stressed the need for a shift in mentality and preparation. He noted that fixing errors and focusing on discipline would be crucial to the team's success in the November series.

