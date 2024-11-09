Sporting Highlights: From America's Cup to Shaq's Philanthropy

In a significant development for sailing fans, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has confirmed INEOS Britannia as the Challenger of Record for the 38th America's Cup. The British team will collaborate with Defender Emirates Team New Zealand to finalize race rules and manage other competitors.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans have opened a 21-day practice window for wide receiver Nico Collins, who is set to return from injured reserve. Collins was sidelined on October 9 after a hamstring injury during a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

In ice hockey, Los Angeles Kings' forward Tanner Jeannot faces possible suspension for an illegal check to the head, while the Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck achieved back-to-back shutouts. Bronny James is also set to make his G League debut this Saturday, shuttling between the NBA and the South Bay Lakers.

