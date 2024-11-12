Left Menu

Rugby Transfers Shake Up Super Rugby Pacific Rosters

The Queensland Reds announced the departures of Wallabies players Suliasi Vunivalu and Jordan Petaia ahead of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season. Roster changes include Petaia's potential switch to NFL, transfers between New South Wales Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels, and the Crusaders' reformation after relieving veteran players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Queensland Reds have revealed major changes to their lineup for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, confirming the departures of notable Wallabies players. Suliasi Vunivalu, who previously played in Australia's World Cup squad, and Jordan Petaia have both left. Petaia is considering a switch to American football, having signed up for an NFL development camp in Florida.

On Tuesday, all 11 Super Rugby teams announced their rosters, with significant player movements. The New South Wales Waratahs have bolstered their squad by acquiring former Melbourne Rebels players following the Rebels' exclusion from the competition. This includes Wallabies names such as Taniela Tupou and Rob Leota. Conversely, some players like Jed Holloway have exited the Waratahs.

The reshuffle also saw Auckland Blues regain Beauden Barrett, while Canterbury Crusaders parted ways with veterans Joe Moody and Owen Franks. As the Crusaders restructure after a challenging season, Braydon Ennor's return marks a new phase, potentially under a new captain as they seek relief for Scott Barrett's dual responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

