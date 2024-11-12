Aussies Roll Out Red Carpet for Team India: Anticipation Builds for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

As excitement builds for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the Australian media has extended a hospitable welcome to Team India. Local outlets have splashed the images of Indian cricket stars such as Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant on their pages, accompanied by Hindi and Punjabi headlines. The Daily Telegraph featured a striking image of Kohli, captioned 'Yugon ki Ladai', showcasing his impressive performance track in Australia.

Additionally, The Advertiser Sport took notice of Yashasvi Jaiswal, celebrating his recent century, and hailed him as Team India's emerging star. The Australian newspaper also depicted a tense moment featuring Rishabh Pant and rival Nathan Lyon, implying a fierce competition ahead.

The eagerly awaited series is set to commence on November 22 with the first Test in Perth, followed by a thrilling day-night Test at Adelaide Oval starting December 6. The competition then moves to Brisbane's Gabba, with the Boxing Day Test lined up at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The series culminates with the final match at Sydney Cricket Ground in early January, promising a dramatic finish to what is expected to be an electrifying series.

