Yashasvi Jaiswal: Caught in Cricket Limbo

Yashasvi Jaiswal, once a promising cricketer, is now caught in a tough spot, finding himself frequently sidelined during major tournament selections. Despite his consistent performances, the young prodigy has faced repeated omissions, raising concerns about the fairness of the selection process.

For the past years, Jaiswal has been overlooked in critical matches, giving way to seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Critics argue this approach disregards his all-format potential and strong performances, contributing to an uncertain future for the Bhadohi-born cricketer.

Voices like Dilip Vengsarkar and WV Raman emphasize the importance of recognizing talent based on performance. They suggest open conversations and fair opportunities should be central to selection policies, fostering confidence in players like Jaiswal who consistently prove their mettle on the field.