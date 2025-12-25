Yashasvi Jaiswal: Caught in Cricket Limbo
Yashasvi Jaiswal, a talented young Indian cricketer, finds himself frequently overlooked for major white-ball tournaments. Despite impressive performances and being a versatile player, he has been sidelined in favor of more experienced players. Critics, including Dilip Vengsarkar, question selection decisions affecting Jaiswal's opportunities and confidence.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, once a promising cricketer, is now caught in a tough spot, finding himself frequently sidelined during major tournament selections. Despite his consistent performances, the young prodigy has faced repeated omissions, raising concerns about the fairness of the selection process.
For the past years, Jaiswal has been overlooked in critical matches, giving way to seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Critics argue this approach disregards his all-format potential and strong performances, contributing to an uncertain future for the Bhadohi-born cricketer.
Voices like Dilip Vengsarkar and WV Raman emphasize the importance of recognizing talent based on performance. They suggest open conversations and fair opportunities should be central to selection policies, fostering confidence in players like Jaiswal who consistently prove their mettle on the field.