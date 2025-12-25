Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Caught in Cricket Limbo

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a talented young Indian cricketer, finds himself frequently overlooked for major white-ball tournaments. Despite impressive performances and being a versatile player, he has been sidelined in favor of more experienced players. Critics, including Dilip Vengsarkar, question selection decisions affecting Jaiswal's opportunities and confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:16 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Caught in Cricket Limbo
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, once a promising cricketer, is now caught in a tough spot, finding himself frequently sidelined during major tournament selections. Despite his consistent performances, the young prodigy has faced repeated omissions, raising concerns about the fairness of the selection process.

For the past years, Jaiswal has been overlooked in critical matches, giving way to seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Critics argue this approach disregards his all-format potential and strong performances, contributing to an uncertain future for the Bhadohi-born cricketer.

Voices like Dilip Vengsarkar and WV Raman emphasize the importance of recognizing talent based on performance. They suggest open conversations and fair opportunities should be central to selection policies, fostering confidence in players like Jaiswal who consistently prove their mettle on the field.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025