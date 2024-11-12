Left Menu

Helsinki Set to Reclaim Iconic Arena from Sanctioned Russian Owners

The city of Helsinki plans to expropriate its primary sports and events arena from Russian owners due to sanctions. Closed since 2022, the arena's inactivity has led to considerable economic loss. The process is complex, requiring government approval and compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:28 IST
Helsinki Set to Reclaim Iconic Arena from Sanctioned Russian Owners

The city of Helsinki is moving forward with plans to forcibly acquire its largest sports and events arena from Russian owners affected by sanctions, according to the city's executive governing board. The Helsinki Arena, a key location for concerts and ice hockey, has sat unused since 2022 following restrictions placed on its Russian investors after the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian-Finnish businessmen Gennady Timchenko and Roman Rotenberg were warned of potential expropriation if they did not sell the property voluntarily. Neither the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, for which Rotenberg serves as vice president, nor Timchenko's Volga Group provided comments when contacted.

Helsinki aims to prevent the facility from further deterioration and maintain Finland's reputation as a host for international events. The expropriation, requiring government approval and financial compensation, is projected to take years. The inactive venue is estimated to have caused an annual economic loss of 400 million euros to local businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024