Ponting and Langer May Miss Perth Test for IPL Auctions in Saudi Arabia

Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer might miss the opening Test against India due to IPL auction commitments in Jeddah. Both might leave partway through the match in Perth to attend the auctions, creating a conflict of interests for Australian cricket, as per reports.

  • Australia

Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, two stalwarts of Australian cricket, face a potential clash between Test commitments and IPL duties that could see them miss the opening encounter against India in Perth.

According to reports, Ponting and Langer, both tied to IPL teams, may be absent during the decisive stages of the Perth Test due to the IPL's mega auctions scheduled in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This clash of schedules poses a significant interest conflict, particularly with the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar series in view.

A deal existing with Foxtel for AUD 1.5 billion highlights the cricket broadcasting landscape in Australia. However, it might not suffice to retain the duo for the entire Test, as was evidenced last year when Ponting left early for the IPL auction while Langer stayed until the match's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

