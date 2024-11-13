Frustration on Field: Topley's Costly Chair Clash

England pacer Reece Topley has faced a financial penalty after venting his frustration during a cricket match against the West Indies. Docked 15% of his match fee, Topley was reprimanded for smashing a chair following an injury.

Topley's actions, which took place as he ascended the steps at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, were deemed a breach of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct. The gesture, seen as abusive towards cricket equipment, underlines the pressures faced by players in competitive sports.

In addition to the monetary fine, Topley has also received a demerit point. Accumulating four or more of these in a two-year span could lead to match suspensions under ICC regulations. Meanwhile, England currently leads the series 2-0, with the next match scheduled in Gros Islet.

(With inputs from agencies.)