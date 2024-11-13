Left Menu

Frustration on Field: Topley's Costly Chair Clash

England pacer Reece Topley was fined 15% of his match fee for smashing a chair in frustration after sustaining a knee injury during the first T20I against West Indies. The ICC charged him with misconduct. Topley also earned a demerit point, adding risk of suspension under ICC rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:48 IST
Frustration on Field: Topley's Costly Chair Clash
Reece Topley

England pacer Reece Topley has faced a financial penalty after venting his frustration during a cricket match against the West Indies. Docked 15% of his match fee, Topley was reprimanded for smashing a chair following an injury.

Topley's actions, which took place as he ascended the steps at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, were deemed a breach of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct. The gesture, seen as abusive towards cricket equipment, underlines the pressures faced by players in competitive sports.

In addition to the monetary fine, Topley has also received a demerit point. Accumulating four or more of these in a two-year span could lead to match suspensions under ICC regulations. Meanwhile, England currently leads the series 2-0, with the next match scheduled in Gros Islet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024