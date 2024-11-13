Left Menu

FIFA Financial Governance Workshop: Strengthening Global Football Governance

The FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Sri Lanka, attended by AIFF Secretary General Anil Kumar, aimed to enhance financial management within member associations. The event focused on transparency and accountability to improve governance, essential for the effective distribution and usage of funds through the FIFA Forward programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:42 IST
FIFA Financial Governance Workshop: Strengthening Global Football Governance
All India Football Federation officials at the FIFA Workshop (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General, Anil Kumar, participated in the FIFA Financial Governance Workshop held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on November 6 and 7, 2024. The workshop gathered general secretaries and finance directors from member associations across South and Central Asia, aiming to bolster financial management practices.

As per the AIFF official website, Kumar emphasized the significance of the event, highlighting the valuable insights on transparency, accountability, and best financial practices shared during the workshop. These guidelines are crucial for fortifying the governance frameworks of football associations, ensuring that funds distributed under the FIFA Forward programme provide substantial value.

FIFA's commitment to advancing global football development hinges on sound financial oversight. The organization regularly conducts these workshops worldwide as part of the FIFA Campus initiative, a central learning hub for capacity development. The sessions underscored crucial topics, including conflict of interest, budget planning, and procurement processes, essential for the efficient management of the FIFA Forward programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024