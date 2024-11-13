FIFA Financial Governance Workshop: Strengthening Global Football Governance
The FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Sri Lanka, attended by AIFF Secretary General Anil Kumar, aimed to enhance financial management within member associations. The event focused on transparency and accountability to improve governance, essential for the effective distribution and usage of funds through the FIFA Forward programme.
- Country:
- India
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General, Anil Kumar, participated in the FIFA Financial Governance Workshop held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on November 6 and 7, 2024. The workshop gathered general secretaries and finance directors from member associations across South and Central Asia, aiming to bolster financial management practices.
As per the AIFF official website, Kumar emphasized the significance of the event, highlighting the valuable insights on transparency, accountability, and best financial practices shared during the workshop. These guidelines are crucial for fortifying the governance frameworks of football associations, ensuring that funds distributed under the FIFA Forward programme provide substantial value.
FIFA's commitment to advancing global football development hinges on sound financial oversight. The organization regularly conducts these workshops worldwide as part of the FIFA Campus initiative, a central learning hub for capacity development. The sessions underscored crucial topics, including conflict of interest, budget planning, and procurement processes, essential for the efficient management of the FIFA Forward programme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netrack Shines at Pune Expo, Empowers Partners with Innovative Workshops
US-Based Sri Lankan's Plea on LTTE Status Rejected by Delhi High Court
Sri Lanka's Sumathi Dharmawardena Takes Helm of ICC Anti-Corruption Unit
IAEA Head Highlights Nuclear Law’s Role in Global Security, Safety, and Non-Proliferation at U.S. Workshop
Navigating Waters: Sri Lankan President Seeks Resolution to Fishing Disputes