FIFA Financial Governance Workshop: Strengthening Global Football Governance

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General, Anil Kumar, participated in the FIFA Financial Governance Workshop held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on November 6 and 7, 2024. The workshop gathered general secretaries and finance directors from member associations across South and Central Asia, aiming to bolster financial management practices.

As per the AIFF official website, Kumar emphasized the significance of the event, highlighting the valuable insights on transparency, accountability, and best financial practices shared during the workshop. These guidelines are crucial for fortifying the governance frameworks of football associations, ensuring that funds distributed under the FIFA Forward programme provide substantial value.

FIFA's commitment to advancing global football development hinges on sound financial oversight. The organization regularly conducts these workshops worldwide as part of the FIFA Campus initiative, a central learning hub for capacity development. The sessions underscored crucial topics, including conflict of interest, budget planning, and procurement processes, essential for the efficient management of the FIFA Forward programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)