Flying Ants and Fireworks: Varma's Valiant Century Leads India to Victory

In a remarkable display of batting skill, Tilak Varma scored his maiden century in a Twenty20 International match, leading India to a thrilling 11-run victory over South Africa. The game, held at Centurion Park, was briefly halted by a swarm of flying ants, adding a unique element to the intense contest.

India opted to bat first and piled on a formidable 219 for six, a total largely achieved through Varma's 107 from 56 balls and a brisk 50 from Abhishek Sharma in just 25 deliveries. South Africa, struggling to contain the runs, contributed to their difficulties with numerous bowling extras.

Despite a valiant chase featuring Marco Jansen's 54 from 17 balls, South Africa fell short at 208 for seven, thanks in part to India's disciplined spin attack. The win gives India a 2-1 lead in the series, with the decisive final match set for Friday in Johannesburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)