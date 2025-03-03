Left Menu

Axar Patel: From Spin Wizardry to Batting Prowess - A Journey of Growth

Axar Patel credits his improved batting skills to past performances, particularly in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reflecting on key innings, Patel outlines his strategic approach, emphasizing confidence and adaptability. His recent game-changing ODI performances highlight his evolution from a bowling-centric player to a reliable all-rounder.

Axar Patel. (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning display of all-round cricket prowess, Axar Patel has credited his enhanced batting capabilities to his past performances, especially during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Speaking after India's impressive victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Patel reflected on how his experiences have shaped his game.

During the match at Dubai, Patel showcased his skill with a vital 42-run innings, forming a significant 98-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer when India was floundering at 30/3. His ability to adapt his batting style according to the match situation has become his hallmark, leading both with bat in hand and off-spin artistry.

Patel highlighted that confidence and a strategic mindset have been pivotal in his evolution. He acknowledged the impact of his performance in the 2023-24 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and underlined key innings in West Indian ODIs and recent encounters against England as milestones in his batting journey. With a growing track record of match-winning performances, Patel has steadily solidified his reputation as a dependable all-rounder for the Indian cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

