Record-Breaking Performance by Varun Chakravarthy in T20I Series Against South Africa

In a historic feat during the 3rd T20I of a four-match series against South Africa, India's leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy cemented his name in the record books. He now holds the title for taking the most wickets in a single bilateral series for India in T20I cricket.

Chakravarthy, 33, took two crucial wickets during his four-over spell, conceding 54 runs. His victims included South African opener Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram. With these wickets, the leg-spinner's tally for the ongoing series reached 10, surpassing the previous record shared by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi.

The Centurion T20I saw South Africa opting to field after winning the toss. India's batting relied heavily on performances by Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, ushering the team to 219/6 despite others faltering. In response, South Africa struggled despite knocks from Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen as India, led by Arshdeep's pivotal bowling, secured victory once again.

