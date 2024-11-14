Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return to U.S. Ski Team

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is making a remarkable comeback to competitive skiing at age 40, rejoining the U.S. ski team after recovering from knee surgery. Vonn, the former most decorated female skier, is keen to share her expertise with the new generation of skiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:27 IST
Lindsey Vonn

In a surprising turn of events, American skiing icon Lindsey Vonn is set to make a triumphant comeback to the U.S. Ski Team at the age of 40. This announcement follows her successful knee surgery and rigorous training sessions earlier this year.

Vonn, who retired in 2019 after an illustrious 18-year career marked by numerous injuries, remains the second-most decorated woman in skiing history with 82 World Cup wins before compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin broke her record. Her return marks a new chapter in her long-standing association with alpine skiing.

"Getting back to skiing without pain has been an incredible journey," Vonn said in a statement, expressing her excitement about rejoining the team and sharing her wealth of experience with fellow athletes. Her impact on alpine skiing was lauded by Sophie Goldschmidt, CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, who praised Vonn's dedication and passion for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

