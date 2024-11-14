Left Menu

World Rugby Introduces New Game-Speeding Laws

World Rugby will launch four new law trials aimed at quickening the pace of the game and enhancing fan experience across global competitions from January 2025. These laws won't apply to leagues like the English Premiership, and players may experience varying laws between club and international matches.

14-11-2024
World Rugby has announced the introduction of four new law trials aimed at speeding up gameplay and reducing time-wasting, with the intent of enhancing the fan experience. These changes will be implemented globally from January 1, 2025, affecting competitions such as the Six Nations and British and Irish Lions tours.

The new laws include a 60-second limit for conversions, aligning them with penalty durations. Additionally, a 30-second setup for lineouts will be introduced to correspond with the time allotted for scrums. These changes will be managed by shot clocks and match officials where applicable.

Other adjustments include a play-on rule for uncontested lineouts when throws are not straight and protection for scrumhalves during scrums, rucks, and mauls. The revised TMO protocol will allow identification of clear infringements during scoring actions. However, proposals for additional rule changes, such as single stop mauls and a 20-minute red card, did not receive enough support to proceed.

