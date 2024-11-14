Left Menu

Scotland's Revamped Rugby Squad Gears Up for Portugal Clash

Scotland has made significant changes to their rugby lineup for the match against Portugal, appointing Stafford McDowall as captain. Darcy Graham returns, and Alex Samuel will debut in the second row. The revamped team aims for a stronger performance after last week's defeat by South Africa.

Scotland's rugby squad has undergone significant alterations ahead of their test against Portugal this Saturday, with Stafford McDowall named as the captain. The team features two new caps, while Tom Jordan remains the sole player from the previous week's lineup to retain his position.

Returning to the side is winger Darcy Graham, who was sidelined due to a concussion during their recent clash with South Africa. He previously scored four tries in a commanding victory against Fiji earlier this month, equalling a record for Scotland before Duhan van der Merwe reclaimed it.

Alex Samuel, at 21, is set for his first cap in the second row, and Ben Muncaster makes his debut at flank. Freddy Douglas, 19, could emerge as Scotland's youngest debutant since 1963. The team aims to rebound after their 32-15 loss to South Africa last Sunday.

