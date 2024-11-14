Scotland's Revamped Rugby Squad Gears Up for Portugal Clash

Scotland's rugby squad has undergone significant alterations ahead of their test against Portugal this Saturday, with Stafford McDowall named as the captain. The team features two new caps, while Tom Jordan remains the sole player from the previous week's lineup to retain his position.

Returning to the side is winger Darcy Graham, who was sidelined due to a concussion during their recent clash with South Africa. He previously scored four tries in a commanding victory against Fiji earlier this month, equalling a record for Scotland before Duhan van der Merwe reclaimed it.

Alex Samuel, at 21, is set for his first cap in the second row, and Ben Muncaster makes his debut at flank. Freddy Douglas, 19, could emerge as Scotland's youngest debutant since 1963. The team aims to rebound after their 32-15 loss to South Africa last Sunday.

