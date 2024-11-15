Left Menu

LA 2028 Games: Above Politics, United in Red, White, and Blue

Los Angeles 2028 officials express confidence in federal support for the Olympic Games, despite past political issues like Trump's travel ban. The Olympics are considered apolitical, focusing on unity. Key figures are optimistic about federal collaboration, emphasizing the importance of security, transportation, and travel logistics.

Updated: 15-11-2024 08:51 IST
Officials preparing for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics have assured that federal support will be steadfast, despite previous political controversies. They emphasize the apolitical nature of the Games, focusing on national unity, highlighted by key stakeholders.

Reynold Hoover, LA28 CEO, reported developed partnerships with the incoming Trump administration and various federal agencies, critical for ensuring robust security and efficient transportation arrangements.

Chairman Casey Wasserman stressed that the Games transcend political divides, assuring that neither President Trump's travel restrictions in 2017 nor potential future policies would impede the event's execution.



