Tim Southee Bows Out: A Legend's Last Test Hurrah

Tim Southee, New Zealand's celebrated right-arm seamer, is set to retire from Test cricket following the upcoming home series against England. Set to bid farewell at Hamilton's Seddon Park before Christmas, the 35-year-old may also consider participating in the post-Christmas white-ball series against Sri Lanka and potentially, the World Test Championship Final at Lord's, if New Zealand makes it.

Southee leaves behind an impressive legacy. With nearly 400 appearances and holding the record for the most international wickets by any New Zealand bowler, he featured in four ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, seven ICC Men's T20 World Cups, two Champions Trophy events, and the inaugural World Test Championship Final in 2021. Southee believes it's time for the next generation of New Zealand bowlers to shine.

'Representing New Zealand was a childhood dream,' Southee shared in his statement. 'Playing for the Black Caps for 18 years has been a tremendous honor. Test cricket has always been special to me, and ending this chapter on familiar grounds feels right. My gratitude toward my family, fans, coaches, and peers is immense,' he added.

Former captain Kane Williamson, who had been sidelined by a groin injury, returns to the squad as New Zealand announces their lineup against England. Williamson had missed the recent successful series in India but rejoins the side as play begins in Christchurch on November 28, followed by Tests in Wellington and Hamilton.

The squad for the upcoming Test series includes Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (for the second and third Tests), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, and Will Young.

(With inputs from agencies.)