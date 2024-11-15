Left Menu

Olympic Trials Set to Return to LA Coliseum Ahead of 2028 Games

Max Siegel of USA Track and Field aims to host the 2028 Olympic trials at the LA Coliseum for a realistic simulation of the Games. Though challenges exist due to planning complexities and stadium readiness, Siegel is optimistic about resolving these by January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colorado | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move to enhance the preparation of U.S. athletes for the 2028 Olympics, USA Track and Field leader Max Siegel has announced a preference to hold Olympic trials at the LA Coliseum.

Siegel aims to provide a realistic simulation by hosting the trials in the same stadium where the Games will occur, shortening the traditional ten-day meet. The objective is to have a decision by January.

However, LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman expressed concerns over planning complexities, especially with the Coliseum also serving other events. The organizing committee remains open to the possibility of hosting the trials at the Coliseum, reminiscent of past U.S. Olympics held in 1984 and 1996.

(With inputs from agencies.)

