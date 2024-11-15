Ajaz Patel Omitted from New Zealand Squad Despite Historic Performance

Spinner Ajaz Patel, who took a staggering 11 wickets against India in the third Test this month, has found himself excluded from New Zealand's announced squad for the upcoming Test series against England.

Despite Patel's impressive figures of 11/160, which contributed significantly to New Zealand's historic clean sweep of India in the home series, selectors have opted not to include him in the 14-man squad.

Mitchell Santner has been favored for his recent performance, making him the sole frontline spinner in the squad. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson is set to return from injury, with Tom Latham retaining the captaincy role.

