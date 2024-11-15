Left Menu

KL Rahul Eyes IPL as Key to T20I Comeback

KL Rahul is aiming to use the upcoming IPL season as a platform to make his return to India's T20 International side. Having struggled with recent form, Rahul is determined to play in all three formats and prioritizes team goals over personal ambitions.

Updated: 15-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:26 IST
In a bid to return to India's T20I lineup, KL Rahul has set his sights on the next IPL season as a crucial opportunity. The 32-year-old cricketer hopes to showcase his skills and prove his capability to play in all three formats of the game.

Rahul's recent performances have raised concerns, with him being dropped from the last two Tests against New Zealand after Sarfaraz Khan took his place. Despite this, Rahul remains confident and unshaken by his recent dip in form.

Speaking to Star Sports, Rahul emphasized the importance of team goals over personal achievements. He remains committed to adapting his game to meet the team's needs while maintaining his quest to be an all-format player for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

