Playing card games: The Mental and Social Benefits

Playing card games is an excellent way of getting everyone together. It’s even more important as we age, especially as the games can evoke fond memories that give us a positive boost. More than that, playing cards delivers a sense of community among players and provides a mental workout.

We’re seeing a rise in solo aging, and that comes with emotional, social, and mental health challenges. To overcome those challenges, we need to take every opportunity we get to work our brains and bring people together. While previous generations were more familiar with bridge and rummy, younger generations will reach for different card games, such as poker and blackjack.

Blackjack is an excellent choice for mental stimulation and fun, social play. It’s not too demanding, but at the same time, it requires a level of strategy and decision-making that exercises several cognitive functions. Let’s take a look at the benefits and how to play.

Mental Stimulation

As we turn 65 and older, it feels like we’re in a use it or lose it situation with our brains. While that’s a natural part of aging, we can stay mentally fit by putting our faculties to the test with mental exercise. Fortunately, there are plenty of fun ways to do that, so people can choose the option that suits them. Crossword puzzles, practicing a new skill, or learning another language can keep our brains flexible.

Card games are an ideal option as they combine mental exercise with socializing. They also hit several of the key areas that need attention as we age. While most card games work, we’re focusing on blackjack, as it’s an easy and accessible game that still brings in plenty of benefits.

Sharpen Your Strategic Skills

Whether you play blackjack online or arrange games in person, you get your brain cells working with strategic thinking. Blackjack requires you to process the information in front of you to make a decision. It means that critical and creative thinking is at play to determine your next move.

When you play blackjack, you look at your cards and the face-up card of the dealer. If you’re playing a different version where there aren’t any face-up cards, you’ll be predicting what cards other people could be holding. Either way, there are multiple inputs that you need to think over and use to decide what to do next.

At the same time, you’ll be predicting the moves of your opponents. Alongside aiming for 21, you’ll be waiting to see if anyone else at the table goes bust. These critical thinking and decision-making skills are essential parts of maintaining cognitive health.

Train Your Memory

One of the most important skills that we need to work on as we get older is our memory. For most of us, becoming more forgetful as we age is natural. We can stay mentally fit by improving our memory, which helps differentiate signs of aging from more serious problems, such as dementia. In fact, staying mentally active can help reduce the risk of those serious conditions.

When playing blackjack, you are performing constant recall exercises. It requires you to remember the rules, think about what cards have already been played and make deductions about what your opponents could have in their hands. Using your memory in this way over several hands of the game sharpens your memory skills and keeps your mind agile.

Improve Cognitive Health

Memory skills and critical thinking are crucial to our brain health. However, there are even more cognitive skills that we need to exercise, and blackjack can help there, too. Recognizing and analyzing patterns is part of the game. Along with thinking about the sequence of cards, other trends emerge during the game that you can pick up on.

When playing blackjack with others, you take turns to decide whether to hit or stick with what you’ve got. Picking up on the signals, including body language, means we can try to read what sort of hand the other players have. All of this activity requires attention and concentration, which are other important cognitive skills that are exercised while playing.

Social Benefits

Loneliness is a threat to our wellbeing at any age. It can affect our general health, mental health, and emotional state. The antidote is engaging with others, which seems simple but can be challenging, especially if we’ve already become isolated. Having a focal point, such as a card game, makes it easier to bring people together.

Maintaining a strong network of relationships prevents loneliness and improves health outcomes. While it seems like a small role, meeting and interacting with others to play cards fosters relationships. It creates new situations and can lead to expanding social circles and environments.

Blackjack gives everyone a role and purpose, which helps smooth over any shyness, awkwardness, or initial obstacles. Since people can talk about the game and enjoy friendly competition, it’s an effective means for turning strangers into acquaintances and then friends.

Play With Others

A game like solitaire brings cognitive benefits, but it misses out on the social aspect. Blackjack requires at least two players, which means a level of socializing is involved. Once someone gets interested in the game, they can find several opportunities to play. A monthly or weekly game with neighbors or others in the community is an excellent start.

While playing in person with others is best, online games can bring some social benefits, too. There are versions that have a live dealer and a chat function so you can practice your skills and interact with others. The main aim is to have fun, connect with others, and develop a routine that gives you purpose.

Communicate

Social and cognitive benefits come together through communication skills. Engaging with others gives us a boost, and at the same time, talking, listening, and responding rely on cognition. We recall events, tell stories, recognize emotions, and show empathy when we speak with others.

When playing blackjack, it starts with deciding who will deal, who will go first, and choosing whether to hit or stand. This initial communication is bound to lead to comments about the game, who has won the most hands, and then cross into other areas, such as jokes and anecdotes.

Finding out about others and sharing parts of our personality makes us feel more connected. Even if it starts with working out people’s tells and whether they’re good at blackjack, it can progress to a lot more.

How To Play Blackjack

Blackjack is a straightforward card game where the goal is to get as close to 21 as possible without going over, competing against the dealer or other players. Number cards count as their face value, face cards (King, Queen, Jack) count as 10, and Aces can be either 1 or 11. Players are dealt two cards, typically face up, while the dealer shows only one of their cards. Players then decide whether to "hit" (take another card) or "stand" (keep their current score). Going over 21 results in a "bust" and an automatic loss, while a perfect score of 21 with an Ace and a 10-point card is called a "blackjack" and is an instant win unless the dealer matches it.

To play blackjack at home, you need at least two players, one acting as the dealer. The dealer deals cards left to right, giving each player two cards and dealing one face-down card to themselves. Players then take turns choosing to hit or stand, aiming for the best possible hand without going over 21. In some variations, players can "split" if they have two cards of the same value, creating two separate hands and two chances to win.

For online games, sites like Stake offer various blackjack variants where the rules may differ slightly, so it’s good to review the specific instructions before starting.

