High-Speed Showdown: Indian Racing Festival's Thrilling Finale

The Indian Racing Festival is gearing up for a thrilling finale this weekend at the Kari Motor Speedway. The competition is tighter than ever, with just an eight-point gap between the top two contenders, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers and Goa Aces JA Racing.

As the Indian Racing League reaches its final double-header, a total of 54 points are up for grabs, raising the stakes for all participants. Despite dominating earlier races, Chennai Turbo Riders find themselves in a provisional third place.

Beyond the team rivalry, the festival boasts a lineup that includes FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship and JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, promising an exhilarating motorsport weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)