High-Speed Showdown: Indian Racing Festival's Thrilling Finale
The Indian Racing Festival concludes with the final round at Kari Motor Speedway. With Goa Aces JA Racing just eight points behind leaders Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers, the climax promises intense competition. Other racing events include triple-headers in FIA-certified Formula 4, JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, and the Royal Enfield GT Cup.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Racing Festival is gearing up for a thrilling finale this weekend at the Kari Motor Speedway. The competition is tighter than ever, with just an eight-point gap between the top two contenders, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers and Goa Aces JA Racing.
As the Indian Racing League reaches its final double-header, a total of 54 points are up for grabs, raising the stakes for all participants. Despite dominating earlier races, Chennai Turbo Riders find themselves in a provisional third place.
Beyond the team rivalry, the festival boasts a lineup that includes FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship and JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, promising an exhilarating motorsport weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)