Zverev Dominates Alcaraz to Reach ATP Finals Semis

Twice ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to secure a semi-final spot at the season-ending championship. Zverev, who led his group, needed at least one set win against Alcaraz. Zverev will face U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:05 IST
Alexander Zverev

Twice ATP Finals champion, Alexander Zverev, showcased his dominance over Carlos Alcaraz, defeating the four-time major winner 7-6(5) 6-4 to secure a semi-final spot at the season-ending championship on Friday.

Entering the match as the group leader with victories over Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud, Zverev needed to clinch at least one set to advance to the semis. Meanwhile, Alcaraz required a win, yet still had a chance to qualify based on the percentage of games won if Rublev defeated Ruud later.

Zverev's victory not only ensured his place as the top seed in the John Newcombe Group but also set up a clash with U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz. Reflecting on his rivalry with Alcaraz, Zverev expressed satisfaction in achieving this crucial win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

