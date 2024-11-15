Wallabies Hope to Extend Wales' Losing Streak Amid Heightened Pressure
Australia coach Joe Schmidt feels added pressure ahead of Sunday's clash with Wales after a thrilling win over England. The Wallabies aim to capitalize on Wales' 10-match losing streak. Noteworthy is the return of key players while Joseph Suaalii is benched for a rest, considering tactical advantages.
Australia's rugby coach Joe Schmidt is feeling the heat ahead of Sunday's face-off against struggling Wales, fresh from their dramatic victory over England. The Wallabies narrowly defeated the English side 42-37 at Twickenham, marking a significant win after a disappointing Rugby Championship.
With Wales enduring a ten-game losing streak, Schmidt acknowledges a unique pressure shift as his team becomes the expected victor. "I feel under more pressure than last week," Schmidt admitted, intensifying the anticipation for the upcoming match.
Strategic changes include benching Joseph Suaalii to recharge, while Samu Kerevi's return promises to enhance the team's dynamic play. Meanwhile, Schmidt recognizes Wales' capability despite recent losses, recalling their competitive spirit against top Six Nations teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future
West Indies' Dominant Victory Over England in ODI Opener
West Indies Triumph in Rain-Shortened Series Opener Against England
Evin Lewis Dominates with Spectacular Sixes, Leading West Indies to Victory Over England
Rising Star: Joseph Suaalii's Impact on Rugby Union