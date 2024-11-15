Left Menu

ICC Halts Controversial Trophy Tour Amidst PoK Row

The ICC has suspended the Champions Trophy tour involving disputed Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, following protests from the BCCI. The PCB had announced a trophy tour in contentious territories. The BCCI has condemned this move, suggesting diplomatic motives. The schedule remains on hold, complicating the event's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has halted the Champions Trophy tour in areas classified as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after strong objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it may remove one of the contentious cities from the plan, but the ICC is likely to demand the exclusion of all disputed regions.

The tournament, last played in 2017, faces uncertainty as the BCCI has refused to send its team to Pakistan. Furthermore, the PCB dismissed a 'Hybrid Model' proposal which suggested India play its matches in Dubai, adding complexity to the scheduling.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has condemned the PCB's move in discussions with ICC officials, urging them to take decisive action against the trophy tour in PoK. The PCB asserted that the tour had ICC approval but conceded to dropping some locations. The incident has intensified political tensions and put the trophy's promotional activities in jeopardy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

