Swiatek Shines as Poland Triumphs Over Spain at Billie Jean King Cup

Iga Swiatek delivered a decisive victory over Paula Badosa, boosting Poland's campaign in the Billie Jean King Cup by leading Spain 2-0. Swiatek's performance solidified Poland's quarterfinal slot against the Czech Republic.

Swiatek's triumph came after overcoming a second-half tiebreaker loss to Badosa, eventually capturing the match in a dominant third set. The game experienced a brief delay due to a medical incident among the audience at the Malaga Palacio de Deportes.

Magda Linette aided Poland's preliminary triumph with a hard-fought win against Sara Sorribes, overcoming a deficit to secure the match. Poland's faceoff against Spain was initially rescheduled due to significant rain-induced flooding, which previously affected the Malaga region.

