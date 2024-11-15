Maxime Sorel Withdraws from Vendee Globe Amid Mainsail Woes and Injury

Sailor Maxime Sorel marked the first withdrawal from the Vendee Globe race on Friday due to a damaged mainsail and an ankle injury.

At 39, Sorel's attempt to navigate the 24,000-nautical-mile course came to halt five days in, despite his notable resilience.

The Frenchman's decision to retire follows swelling in his ankle, exacerbated while attempting to repair his equipment.

