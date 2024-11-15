Maxime Sorel Withdraws from Vendee Globe Amid Mainsail Woes and Injury
Sailor Maxime Sorel withdrew from the Vendee Globe race after suffering from a damaged mainsail and a persistent ankle injury. Despite his efforts to repair the issues, the 39-year-old had to retire only five days into the solo race, known as the 'Everest of the Seas'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:21 IST
Sailor Maxime Sorel marked the first withdrawal from the Vendee Globe race on Friday due to a damaged mainsail and an ankle injury.
At 39, Sorel's attempt to navigate the 24,000-nautical-mile course came to halt five days in, despite his notable resilience.
The Frenchman's decision to retire follows swelling in his ankle, exacerbated while attempting to repair his equipment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement