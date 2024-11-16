Left Menu

End of an Era: Pogba Parts Ways with Juventus

Paul Pogba will leave Juventus next month after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract. Despite a reduced ban for doping, Juventus was not keen on his return. Pogba expressed gratitude for his time with the club and is eager for the next chapter in his career.

Paul Pogba
  • Country:
  • Italy

Paul Pogba will no longer be a Juventus player as of next month. The club announced on Friday that they have reached a 'mutual agreement' to terminate his contract, even though Pogba's ban for doping was reduced last month.

The French World Cup winner's ban was initially set for four years, but it was reduced to 18 months after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport acknowledged a lack of intent. Pogba tested positive for testosterone in August last year after inadvertently taking a supplement prescribed by a doctor in Florida.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus in a record-setting transfer fee in 2016, played a significant role in France's World Cup win in 2018, and returned to Juventus in 2022. Despite limited appearances due to injuries, he cherishes his time at Juventus and looks forward to continuing his career elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

