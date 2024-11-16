Left Menu

Bollywood's Sanjay Dutt Champions Gonasika Vizag in Hockey India League

Gonasika Vizag hockey team unveils Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as brand ambassador in revamped league. Led by coach Jagbir Singh and mentor MM Somaya, they face Delhi SG Pipers first. The team includes illustrious Indian and international players, eager for an exciting season under Dutt's enthusiastic support.

16-11-2024
Actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling development for the revamped Hockey India League (HIL), Bollywood megastar Sanjay Dutt has been named the brand ambassador for Gonasika Vizag. The announcement was made as the team, helmed by legendary figures coach Jagbir Singh and mentor MM Somaya, prepares for its opening match against Delhi SG Pipers on December 28 at Rourkela's iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

Sanjay Dutt expressed immense pride in his new role with Gonasika. Known for his iconic performances in films like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' and 'Vaastav', Dutt remarked on the privilege of supporting the team. In a statement, he commended the efforts of Tarini Prasad Mohanty and his son Abrid Mohanty for bringing the team to fruition, while acknowledging the vital support from Ramesh DP Das and Stevin Shipping.

Dutt, excited about the upcoming season, highlighted the guidance of legendary Indian hockey figure Dilip Tirkey, emphasizing the importance of rallying support for the team. The squad, featuring prominent players like Manpreet, Mandeep, Birendra Lakra, and international talents such as Timothee Clement and Oliver Payne, promises to be a formidable force in the league. Gonasika's owner, Tarini Prasad Mohanty, expressed optimism, stating that Dutt's charismatic influence will inspire the team and fans alike as they aim to make their mark in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

